Harvard Law Alumni Directory Lists Anthony Scaramucci As Dead

The Harvard directory mailed to alumni this week had an asterisk next to Scaramucci's name, indicating he had died, the Washington Post and CBS News reported on Monday.

World | | Updated: August 01, 2017 10:51 IST
2 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Harvard Law Alumni Directory Lists Anthony Scaramucci As Dead

Anthony Scaramucci graduated from Harvard in 1989

Washington:  Anthony Scaramucci is having a bad week. He was, after only 10 days of his appointment, fired as US President Donald Trump's communications director - and then, listed as dead in Harvard Law School's alumni directory.

The directory mailed to alumni this week had an asterisk next to Scaramucci's name, indicating he had died, the Washington Post and CBS News reported on Monday. The 53-year-old New York financier is a 1989 graduate of the Ivy League law school.

News of the mistake came out on same day that Trump fired Scaramucci as White House communications director over an obscenity-laced interview with The New Yorker magazine, sources familiar with the decision said. Scaramucci had been in the job just over a week.

Harvard Law School acknowledged the directory error in a statement and apologized to Scaramucci.

"The error will be corrected in subsequent editions," the school said. It gave no explanation of how the mistake occurred.

The directory is published every five years and is available only to alumni, CBS said.

Scaramucci did not respond to an emailed request for comment.

(Reporting by Ian Simpson)
© Thomson Reuters 2017


(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Trending

Share this story on

2 Shares
ALSO READKajol, 25 Years Ago. Remember What She Looked Like?
Anthony ScaramucciAnthony Scaramucci listed deadHarvard alumni directory

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
India Cricket Schedule 2017ICC RankingsLive Cricket ScoreMubarakanIndu SarkarMunna MichaelDunkirk

................................ Advertisement ................................