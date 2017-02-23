Video Shows Harrison Ford's Plane Nearly colliding with passenger plane

A new video showing Hollywood actor Harrison Ford's airplane flying over and nearly colliding with an American Airlines jetliner at an airport in California has been released.On February 13, the "Blade Runner" actor had mistakenly flown his single-engine yellow, Aviat Husky plane low over an American Airlines Boeing 737 jet carrying 116 people at John Wayne Airport in Orange County, California, and landed on the taxiway rather than on the runway, reports eonline.com.In the video, it is seen that his aircraft was so close that it cast a shadow over the jetliner as it taxied slowly."Was that airliner meant to be underneath me?" Ford, asked, as heard in previously released audio from the air traffic control tower.The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) had said it was investigating the incident.Landing on a taxiway is a violation of FAA safety rules.The FAA had told eonline.com that air traffic controllers gave Ford clearance to land on a runway and that he read back the landing instructions correctly.American Airlines Flight 1456 departed safely for Dallas a few minutes after the actor's plane flew over it.The 74-year-old actor has flown small planes and helicopters for years and has survived at least three crashes, most recently, in 2015, during which he suffered moderate injuries after a World War II vintage plane he was piloting crashed on a golf course near Los Angeles soon after takeoff.In 2000, the actor, who owns a ranch, used his helicopter to rescue a hiker in distress at Table Mountain in Idaho.The following year, he helped locate a 13-year-old Boy Scout who was lost in Yellowstone National Park.