Gunmen Kill 4 In Mexican Hotel

Gunmen burst into a hotel in the popular Los Cabos resort area on Mexico's northwestern Pacific coast, killing three men and a woman, authorities said Saturday.The killings took place in a small hotel in San Jose del Cabo, one of the towns referred together as Los Cabos. The area is especially popular with American tourists visiting for sun and surf and sand.Authorities in Baja California Sur state said the three men were found dead in the room, and that the woman was severely wounded and died en route to a hospital.There was no motive given for the crime, but Mexico's violent crime rate is high and the Pacific coast area has seen a lot of bloodshed as rival drug cartels fight for dominance.The government says that since 2006 more than 170,000 people have been killed in Mexico and more than 28,000 have been reported missing in the federal crackdown on drug trafficking. The data does not indicate which cases are related to organized crime.