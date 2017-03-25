9 Killed As Thermal Plant's Operational Platform Collapses In China's Guangdong

World | | Updated: March 25, 2017 12:44 IST
The incident happened at the No. 7 Power Plant Accident in Guangdong province. (Representational Image)

Beijing:  An operation platform collapsed at a power plant in China on Saturday, killing nine people and injuring two, the official Xinhua news agency reported.

The accident, in the southern province of Guangdong, happened at the No. 7 Thermal Power Plant in the provincial capital, Guangzhou, Xinhua said, citing sources with the local government.

The plant is still under construction.

The government has launched an investigation.

Accidents are relatively common at industrial plants in China.

Anger over lax standards is growing after three decades of swift economic growth marred by incidents from mining disasters to factory fires.

Authorities have vowed to improve safety.

(Reporting by Ryan Woo, Editing by Robert Birsel)
© Thomson Reuters 2017


(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

