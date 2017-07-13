Google Wins Challenge Against 1.1 Billion-Euro French Tax Bill

The Paris administrative court ruled that Google Ireland Limited was not subject to corporate and value-added taxes for the period 2005-2010, striking down the tax administration's demands for back payments.
The ruling in favour of Google, now part of Alphabet Inc, followed a court adviser's recommendation that Google did not have a "permanent establishment" or sufficient taxable presence to justify the bill.
In a statement, the French finance ministry said it was considering an appeal, which must be lodged within two months.
© Thomson Reuters 2017
(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)