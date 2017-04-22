Google Doodle Sends An Important Message On Earth Day

Did you know earth - with an 4.543 billion years of age - is still the only known object in the Universe known to harbor life. Our planet is also the densest planet in the Solar System and the largest of the four terrestrial planets.So, on Earth Day, Google used its Doodle to encourage people across the world to be more environmentally friendly.Today's Doodle describes the story of a fox who dreams about an Earth that's been polluted and adversely affected by climate change. Determined to save mother earth, the fox makes small lifestyle changes. Along the way, it enlists friends - including Momo the cat, and Google Weather's favorite frog - to join its quest to protect and nurture the environment.The Doodle has tried to guide us on small ways through which we could contribute to mother earth. Efforts like using less electricity, riding bicycle instead of buses, use of wind turbines and solar panels , and plant greenery.Check out the Doodle to Google Search and learn easy tips to help you do your part in saving mother earth, including supporting critical conservation efforts such as wildlife conservation with World Wildlife Fund, coral reef conservation with The Ocean Agency, and rainforest conservation with The Jane Goodall Institute.Meanwhile, scientists are set to participate in protest march against US President Donald Trump on Earth Day. The march is seen by international organisers as "a global effort to push back against a political climate that has become increasingly hostile toward sound, evidence-based science and its value to society."The protest march will begin in Washington DC at 9 a.m. while as many as 605 satellite marches will roll out across the world with people.Two such marches will take place in India as per the March for Science website - one at Coimbatore and the other at Hyderabad.