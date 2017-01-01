Google Doodle Celebrates New Year With Balloon Drop

Google doodle celebrated the new year by dropping balloons. The doodle shows balloons dropping down for celebration as the clock strikes 12.Not all the balloons are in party mood though. Some balloons were celebrating, some were happy, and some seemed indifferent as they dropped down.Last night, the doodle had colourful doodle with jumpy balloons as they were waiting for the clock to strike twelve. Now that 2017 is here, the balloons were seen dropping down from the nets for celebration."2017 is here to spread some cheer. And we're hoping something nice happens every day this year. #HappyNewYear," Google India tweeted.Let's begin 2017 with positive spirits and vibes. Wishing you all a very joyous New Year!