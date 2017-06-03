German Rock Festival Evacuated Over 'Terrorist Threat': Police

Berlin, Germany: One of Germany's biggest music festivals was evacuated Friday over a "possible terrorist threat," police said.
In a statement, police said they were in possession of "concrete elements, in the light of which a possible terrorist threat cannot be ruled out."
The three-day "Rock am Ring" event, held near the western city of Nuerburg, is scheduled to run until Sunday. It draws tens of thousands of people annually.
