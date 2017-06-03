German Rock Festival Evacuated Over 'Terrorist Threat': Police

There is a three-day "Rock am Ring" event, held at an arena near the southern city of Nuremberg.

World | | Updated: June 03, 2017 02:18 IST
2 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
German Rock Festival Evacuated Over 'Terrorist Threat': Police

German police said that they are possessing a possible terrorist threat. (AFP File Photo)

Berlin, Germany:  One of Germany's biggest music festivals was evacuated Friday over a "possible terrorist threat," police said.

In a statement, police said they were in possession of "concrete elements, in the light of which a possible terrorist threat cannot be ruled out."

The three-day "Rock am Ring" event, held near the western city of Nuerburg, is scheduled to run until Sunday. It draws tens of thousands of people annually.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Trending

Share this story on

2 Shares
ALSO READOn Camera: UP Water Minister By Side, BJP Lawmaker Tosses Bottle In River
German Rock FestivalGerman Rock Festival evacuatedGerman PoliceGermany's biggest music festivals

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
BaywatchA Death In The Gunj Sachin: A Billion DreamsHalf GirlfriendPirates Of The Caribbean 5Hindi MediumICC Champions Trophy ScheduleLive Cricket Score

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................