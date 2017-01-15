German Eurowings Flight To Head Home From Kuwait After Bomb Scare

© Thomson Reuters 2017

A flight from Oman to Germany operated by Lufthansa's budget unit Eurowings will head home after getting the all clear by authorities in Kuwait where it made an emergency landing over a bomb scare, spokespeople for the airlines said.A Lufthansa spokesman confirmed that the plane, which was flying from Salalah in southern Oman to Cologne, had made an emergency landing in Kuwait for aviation authorities to carry out investigations. It had 287 passengers and 10 crew on board.No evidence of explosives was found on the plane, he said. A statement from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) of Kuwait, published on state news agency KUNA, confirmed no explosives were found on board.A Eurowings spokesman said passengers would be flown back to Germany from Kuwait on the same plane, an A330 jet. The pilot and relevant authorities had decided on an emergency landing as a preventive measure, he said, but declined to give further details of the incident.Passengers had left the plane and were being looked after in a hotel while awaiting details for continuing flight home, he said.Because the flight crew had exceeded its maximum working hours, the departure was scheduled for 2200 GMT on January 15.