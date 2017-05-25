'The Great War Is Here': What We Learnt From Game Of Thrones Season 7 Official Trailer

Winter.... Errr, War Is Coming.In less than two months, there will be violence, and plenty of it. The latest Game Of Thrones Season 7: Official Trailer is out and it minces no words in what the theme this time around is.The 1.49 minute long trailer opens with Queen Cersi counting her enemies: "Enemies to the East, enemies to the West, enemies to the South, enemies to the North", all the while, standing on a giant map of the Seven Kingdoms, aka Westeros.There's danger lurking from all four sides:Danny (Daenerys Targaryen) is coming for the Iron Throne that she believes she was born to sit onDon't forget the Greyjoys (Did you miss the ship?)Martells, TyrellsHello, Arya Stark is coming on a horse!If there were any more directions, enemies would be streaming in from there too - for the Lannisters have made few friends the last six seasons. Retribution, we'd say, is on its way.But the Queen is unfazed. With her brother Ser Jaime Lannister by her side, she vows to defeat those eyeing her Iron Throne, which she finally acquired last season after the tragic suicide of her son, King Tommen."We are the last Lannisters... The last who count," she says to her brother Jaimie.But she forgot the imp, who shows up, standing on a cliff at Dragonstone, possibly ready to march to King's Landing for a visit to his sister. With three dragons by his side this time, nonetheless. Remember, Dragonstone is Danny's birthplace."I was born to rule the Seven Kingdoms... and I will" says Daenerys, entering Dragonstone.Speaking of which, was it the red woman Melisandre who lets Danny in?Halfway into the trailer, everyone's favourite Jon Snow finally makes an appearance, albeit for a few frames. He's in Winterfell as a familiar chant echoes "The King of the North".Poor Sansa is still being manipulated by Little Finger. "Your father and brothers are gone yet here you stand", he tells Sansa, who has a concerned look on her face.The trailer then returns to what it promised at the beginning. Violence.There's a glimpse of the Unsullied taking on what seem to be the Lannisters' army, the Dothraki jumping off their horses during a fight, and a very hot battle aboard a burning ship (pardon the bad pun, please).The Mountain returns in a cool new outfit; Jon Snow grabs Little Finger by the throat; and was that Sir Jorah's hand? Remember, he was last sent on a mission to find a solution to his greyscale problem. No luck yet, eh!Then there's Arya in the snow, surviving.Jon Snow and Tormund Giantsbane run in snow, trying to escape from something (Whitewalkers?)Amid all the violence, Ser Davos seems to be the voice of reason. "If we don't put aside our enmities and band together, we will die... And then it doesn't matter whose skeleton sits on the Iron Throne."But Ser Davos, this is Game of Thrones.The last scene shows thousands of Dothrakis charging into battle with an unfair advantage - an angry, roaring dragon. We wouldn't want to be the poor warriors waiting on the other side."The Great War Is Here"Game of Thrones Season 7 will premiere on July 16 on HBO.Watch the Game of Thrones Season 7: Official Trailer below: