G20 Leaders Compromise On Trade, At Odds On Climate: European Union Source

G20 leaders including US President Donald Trump have reached a compromise on the wording of a final summit statement on trade but remain at odds on climate change, according to an EU source Saturday.On trade they will commit to fighting protectionism but will also allow "legitimate" measures to protect their markets, the source said on the final day of the talks in Germany.The outcome represents a compromise with Trump who wants to do more to protect domestic companies from foreign competition through his "America First" policy.However on climate change negotiators remain at loggerheads following Trump's decision to withdraw the US from the 2015 Paris climate accord, the source said.The sticking point in the communique is about fossil fuels -- blamed for global warming -- with the US side wanting to be able to continue to export and promote their use."The idea now is to find a good balance of language -- it will be discussed this morning," the source said on condition of anonymity.