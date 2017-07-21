French Singer Dies On Stage Of Suspected Electrocution

A 35-year-old French folk singer died of a suspected electrocution while performing during a storm in a hilltop church, local authorities said Thursday.The accident took place around midnight Wednesday in a church in the medieval village of Gourdon, situated about 200 kilometres inland from Bordeaux in the southwest.Barbara Weldens was taking part in a festival when she collapsed after the venue experienced an electrical fault.Emergency workers rushed to the scene but were unable to resuscitate her.An investigation has been launched into her death.