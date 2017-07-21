French Singer Dies On Stage Of Suspected Electrocution

Barbara Weldens was taking part in a festival when she collapsed after the venue experienced an electrical fault.

World | | Updated: July 21, 2017 02:22 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
French Singer Dies On Stage Of Suspected Electrocution

Barbara Weldens was taking part in festival when she collapsed after venue experienced electrical fault.

Toulouse, France:  A 35-year-old French folk singer died of a suspected electrocution while performing during a storm in a hilltop church, local authorities said Thursday.

The accident took place around midnight Wednesday in a church in the medieval village of Gourdon, situated about 200 kilometres inland from Bordeaux in the southwest.

Barbara Weldens was taking part in a festival when she collapsed after the venue experienced an electrical fault.

Emergency workers rushed to the scene but were unable to resuscitate her.

An investigation has been launched into her death.

Trending

Share this story on

 Share
ALSO READIn Video Of Brutal Murder On Road, Man Struck 27 Times With Swords
French SingerFrench folk singer diesBarbara Weldens

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
TransformersSpiderman HomecomingWar for the Planet of Apes Movie ReviewJagga JasoosIndia Cricket Schedule 2017ICC RankingsLive Cricket ScoreMi Max 2Reliance Jio Phone

................................ Advertisement ................................