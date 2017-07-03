Emmanuel Macron Says Europe Has 'Lost Its way'

Versailles: French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday said the European Union has "lost its way", calling for a "new generation of leaders" to revive the bloc.
"The building of Europe has been weakened by the spread of bureaucracy and by the growing scepticism that comes from that," Macron said in an address to both houses of parliament. "The last 10 years have been cruel for Europe. We have managed crises but we have lost our way."
