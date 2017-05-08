France's Francois Hollande Greets Emmanuel Macron In First Meeting Since Victory

Outgoing French president Francois Hollande greeted his successor Emmanuel Macron after he won the Presidential elections.

World | | Updated: May 08, 2017 15:39 IST
5 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
France's Francois Hollande Greets Emmanuel Macron In First Meeting Since Victory

Hollande had kick-started Emmanuel Macron's political career by appointing him economy minister (AFP)

Paris:  French President Francois Hollande warmly greeted Emmanuel Macron on Monday in their first public meeting since the centrist's resounding election victory the day before.

Hollande smiled and clasped the arms of his one-time economy minister as the two men attended a ceremony at Paris's Arc de Triomphe to commemorate victory over the Nazis in World War II.

The president walked beside the 39-year-old Macron to the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at the monument, where they laid a wreath.

Hollande plucked Macron from obscurity three years ago when he named the former investment banker his economy minister, marking the start of his meteoric rise to Sunday's electoral victory over far-right leader Marine Le Pen.

Final results from the interior ministry out Monday showed Macron -- who will be France's youngest ever president -- won 66.1 percent of the vote against 33.9 percent for Le Pen.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Trending

Share this story on

5 Shares
ALSO READBaahubali 2 Box Office Collection Day 10: Hindi Version Inches Towards Rs 400 Crore
Francois HollandeEmmanuel MacronFrench Presidential elections 2017

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
IPL ScheduleIPL Points TableLive Cricket ScoreBaahubali 2MantostaanGuardians Of The Galaxy 2

................................ Advertisement ................................