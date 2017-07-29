France Urges 'Strong And Additional' UN Sanctions On North Korea

France on Friday called on fellow members of the UN Security Council to swiftly adopt "strong and additional sanctions" against North Korea for its latest ballistic missile launch."Only maximum diplomatic pressure is likely to bring North Korea back to the negotiating table" and stop it from obtaining "an operational and guided nuclear arsenal," foreign ministry spokeswoman Agnes Romatet-Espagne said in a statement."This launch, like the one that North Korea carried out on July 4, shows the determination of the North Korean regime to place the entire international community within range of its missiles," the statement said."The pursuit of the North Korean nuclear and ballistic programme constitutes a growing and unacceptable threat for all."In addition to new UN sanctions, France also called for "ambitious measures" by the European Union.