Former US President George HW Bush Hospitalised

Former US President George H.W. Bush has been admitted to a hospital in Houston for a mild case of pneumonia but "is going to be fine," his spokesman said on Tuesday.Jim McGrath, official media representative for the 92-year-old former president, said Bush was hospitalised on Friday "for observation due to a persistent cough that prevented him from getting proper rest.""It was subsequently determined he had a mild case of pneumonia, which was treated and has been resolved," McGrath added in a statement. "President Bush is in very good spirits and is being held for further observation while he regains his strength."McGrath furnished no immediate additional information except to say that Bush was at Houston Methodist Hospital, where he had been hospitalized for more than two weeks in January after developing a previous bout of pneumonia.Bush, a Republican and the nation's oldest living ex-president, served a single term in the Oval Office from 1989 through 1992. He is the father of former President George W. Bush, who served two terms in the White House, from 2001 through 2008.