Collapse
Expand

Former U.S. President George HW Bush Released From Hospital

World | | Updated: January 31, 2017 03:52 IST
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Former U.S. President George HW Bush Released From Hospital

George H.W. Bush was being treated for pneumonia (File photo)

Former U.S. President George H.W. Bush was discharged from a Houston hospital on Monday after being treated for pneumonia, his spokesman said.

Bush, 92, was released from Houston Methodist Hospital, where he was admitted on Jan. 14 while experiencing shortness of breath.

"He is thankful for the many prayers and kind messages he received during his stay, as well as the world-class care that both his doctors and nurses provided," spokesman Jim McGrath said in a statement.

Bush, the country's oldest living ex-president, had been working with physical therapists to build strength before his release, McGrath said.

Former first lady Barbara Bush, 91, was also admitted to Houston Methodist and treated for bronchitis the same week her husband was hospitalized. She was discharged last week.
© Thomson Reuters 2017


(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Trending

Share this story on

ALSO READUS Effect? Pakistan Puts Lashkar Chief Hafiz Saeed Under House Arrest
Geroge W BushpneumoniaHouston Methodist Hospital

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Budget 2017Live ScoreRaeesKaabilMiss Universe

................................ Advertisement ................................