Former U.S. President George HW Bush Released From Hospital

Former U.S. President George H.W. Bush was discharged from a Houston hospital on Monday after being treated for pneumonia, his spokesman said.Bush, 92, was released from Houston Methodist Hospital, where he was admitted on Jan. 14 while experiencing shortness of breath."He is thankful for the many prayers and kind messages he received during his stay, as well as the world-class care that both his doctors and nurses provided," spokesman Jim McGrath said in a statement.Bush, the country's oldest living ex-president, had been working with physical therapists to build strength before his release, McGrath said.Former first lady Barbara Bush, 91, was also admitted to Houston Methodist and treated for bronchitis the same week her husband was hospitalized. She was discharged last week.