Ex-Pak PM Nawaz Sharif Gets Notice For Allegedly Insulting Supreme Court Judges

A Pakistani court today issued notices to ousted Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and 13 senior leaders of the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, including federal ministers, for "insulting" Supreme Court judges. The petitioner's lawyer Azhar Siddique filed the plea in the Lahore High Court, saying that Mr Sharif during his four-day homecoming rally from Islamabad to Lahore last week made verbal attacks on the five Supreme Court judges who disqualified him in the Panama Papers case."Sharif and his cronies made a number of anti-judiciary speeches at different points on his way to Lahore from Islamabad and ridiculed the apex court's judges. They not only insulted judges but also targeted the institute of judiciary and maligned it beyond repair," the petition said."Nawaz and others committed contempt of court. They should also be tried under treason charges for maligning the judiciary as well as army in his speeches," it added.Accepting the petition, the Lahore High Court issued notices to Mr Sharif and federal ministers including Khawaja Asif, Saad Rafique, Talal Chaudhry and Daniyal Aziz, asking them to respond to the notices by August 25, the next date of hearing.The five-member Supreme Court bench last month disqualified Mr Sharif for dishonesty and ruled that corruption cases be filed against him and his children over the Panama Papers scandal, forcing the prime minister to quit.During his rally, Mr Sharif repeatedly said the people of Pakistan have rejected the top court's decision. He said the decision to disqualify him was taken before the judgement was announced. He clearly hinted collusion of the army and the judiciary in his ouster."At an appropriate time I will tell the people who was behind the conspiracy in my ouster," Mr Sharif said today after meeting with his party leaders at his Lahore residence.