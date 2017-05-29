Foreign Firms Wary As China Moves To Implement Cyber Security Law This Week

China's new cyber security law bans online service providers from collecting and selling users' personal information.

World | | Updated: May 29, 2017 12:23 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Foreign Firms Wary As China Moves To Implement Cyber Security Law This Week

Until now, China's data industry has had no overarching data protection framework.

Shanghai:  China, battling increased threats from cyber-terrorism and hacking, will adopt from Thursday a controversial law that mandates strict data surveillance and storage for firms working in the country, the official Xinhua news agency said.

The law, passed in November by the country's largely rubber-stamp parliament, bans online service providers from collecting and selling users' personal information, and gives users the right to have their information deleted, in cases of abuse.

"Those who violate the provisions and infringe on personal information will face hefty fines," the news agency said on Monday, without elaborating.

Reuters reported this month that overseas business groups were pushing Chinese regulators to delay implementation of the law, saying the rules would severely hurt activities.

Until now, China's data industry has had no overarching data protection framework, being governed instead by loosely defined laws.

However, overseas critics say the new law threatens to shut foreign technology companies out of sectors the country deems "critical", and includes contentious requirements for security reviews and data stored on servers in China.

(Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
 
© Thomson Reuters 2017


(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Trending

Share this story on

 Share
ALSO READBaby 'Walks' Moments After Birth. 68 Million Views And Counting
China cyber security lawChina HackersGoogle ChinaChina Internet privacyChina Twitter

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Sachin: A Billion DreamsPirates Of The Caribbean 5Hindi MediumICC Champions Trophy ScheduleHalf GirlfriendLive Cricket Score

................................ Advertisement ................................