Explosion Near German Football Club Borussia Dortmund Team Bus, 1 Injured: Police

The Borussia Dortmund team bus was damaged and a passenger injured after three explosions went off near the vehicle on the way to Tuesday's Champions League home game against Monaco, police confirmed. The match between Dortmund and Monaco has been postponed until Wednesday after the explosion."The bus set off" from the team's hotel to the stadium when "three explosive charges have detonated," said a spokesman, Gunnar Wortmann.German daily Bild reported Spanish defender Marc Bartra has been injured and taken to hospital.