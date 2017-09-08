Florida Says 20 Million Residents Be Ready To Evacuate For Hurricane Irma Irma was downgraded overnight from a Category Five to a Category Four storm but it is still considered extremely dangerous, packing winds of 240 kilometers per hour.

Florida residents are bracing for Hurricane Irma, headed for a direct hit on the state. Miami, United States: Florida Governor Rick Scott warned Friday that all of the state's 20 million inhabitants should be prepared to evacuate as



"The storm is powerful and deadly," Scott said. "Do not ignore evacuation orders.



"Remember, we can rebuild your home, we can't rebuild your life," he said. "All Floridians should be prepared to evacuate soon."



Irma was downgraded overnight from a Category Five to a Category Four storm but it is still considered extremely dangerous, packing winds of 240 kilometers per hour.



"Today is the day to do the right thing for your family and get inland for safety," he said, adding that the storm "is wider than our entire state."



"It is expected to cause major and life threatening impacts from coast to coast," Scott said.



