At least 25 people, including students, were killed in a fire that broke out early on Thursday morning at a religious school in the capital, Kuala Lumpur, officials said.The fire at Darul Quran Ittifaqiyah was reported at around 5.40 a.m. (2140 GMT Wednesday), according to a statement from the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department.The bodies have been moved to a nearby hospital, officials said.25 killed in fire at religious school in Kuala Lumpur: Reuters