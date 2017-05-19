Finally! Ice Cream-Lover Joe Biden To Get Flavour Named After Him

Cornell University will honour former US Vice President Joe Biden and his well-known love for ice cream by naming a new flavour in his honour, the media reported.Biden will be the convocation speaker for Cornell later this month, The Hill magazine reported on Thursday.Cornell Dairy, the university's on-site dairy brand, and the Cornell Convocation Committee are collaborating to come up with a Biden-inspired flavour ahead of the graduation ceremonies.Countless photographs and speeches document his love for the tasty frozen treat."My name Joe Biden, and I love ice cream," the former Vice President said at the start of a speech in 2016 about the economy. He made the speech while visiting the headquarters for Jeni's Splendid Ice Cream in Columbus, Ohio."You all think I'm kidding, I'm not, I eat more ice cream than three other people you'd like to be with, all at once," Biden said.Students voted on a final flavour name last week, which will be sent to Biden representatives for approval, the magazine reported.Out of the 150 submitted names, five top keepers included: Bits n' Biden; Biden's Chocolate Bites; Big Red, White and Biden; Uncle Joe's Chocolate Chip; and Not Your Average Joe's Chocolate Chip.However, the final name is yet to be revealed.