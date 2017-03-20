FBI Confirms Investigation Of Alleged Russian Links To Donald Trump Campaign

World | | Updated: March 20, 2017 22:00 IST
10 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
FBI Confirms Investigation Of Alleged Russian Links To Donald Trump Campaign

Russia is accused of interfering in the 2016 US election to help Donald Trump win the elections.

Washington:  FBI Director James Comey on Monday confirmed the agency was investigating possible Russian government efforts to interfere in the 2016 US election including any links between President Donald Trump's campaign and Moscow.

Comey told a congressional hearing on Russian activities that the probe "includes investigating the nature of any links between individuals associated with the Trump campaign and the Russian government and whether there was any coordination between the campaign and Russia's efforts."


"Because it is an open, ongoing investigation and is classified, I cannot say more about what we are doing and whose conduct we are examining," Comey said.
© Thomson Reuters 2017


(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Trending

Share this story on

10 Shares
ALSO READOn Day 1, Yogi Adityanath Sets Tough Targets For Officials, Cops
US Presidential electionsDonald TrumpFBI Director James Comey

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live Cricket ScoreBadrinath Ki DulhaniaBaahubali 2 TrailerBeauty And The BeastMachineTrappedRedmi 4A

................................ Advertisement ................................