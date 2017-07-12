Futuristic Hyperloop Transport Vehicle Completes First Full System Test Hyperloop One said the vehicle coasted above the first portion of the track for 5.3 seconds using magnetic levitation while achieving the target speed of 70 miles per hour

58 Shares EMAIL PRINT Hyperloop One seeks to propel a pod-like vehicle through a tube New York: Transport technology firm Hyperloop One today announced the successful completion of the world's first full-system Hyperloop test in a vacuum environment. Hyperloop is a futuristic concept that seeks to propel a pod-like vehicle through a tube, potentially exceeding the speed of a passenger jet.



The California-based company said today's test was the first phase of a multi-phase programme which was privately conducted on May 12 at Hyperloop One's test track called 'DevLoop' in Nevada Desert.



The vehicle coasted above the first portion of the track for 5.3 seconds using magnetic levitation while achieving the target speed of 70 miles per hour or mph set for phase 1.



"Hyperloop One has accomplished what no one has done before by successfully testing the first full scale Hyperloop system," Shervin Pishevar, Co-founder and Executive Chairman of Hyperloop One, said in a statement.

We're proud to announce the completion of the world's first successful Hyperloop full systems test. #Hyperloophttps://t.co/Wr5Xk9ENdt - HyperloopOne (@HyperloopOne) July 12, 2017

"For the first time in over 100 years, a new mode of transportation has been introduced. Hyperloop is real, and it's here now," he added.



The company tested the operation of all the system's components including motor, suspension, magnetic levitation, electromagnetic braking and vacuum pumping system, among others, as a single integrated unit in a vacuum.



The procedure involved thousands of hours of work by nearly 200 engineers, fabricators and welders. The next phase of testing will target speed of 250 mph. In addition to announcing the private test, Hyperloop One also unveiled the prototype of its pod that will work within the integrated system.



Built using aluminium and lightweight carbon fibre, the 28-feet shell will transport passengers and cargo inside the tube using electromagnetic propulsion and magnetic levitation.



The system was earlier



"With Hyperloop One, the world will be cleaner, safer and faster. It's going to make the world a lot more efficient and will impact the ways our cities work, where we live and where we work. We'll be able to move between cities as if cities themselves are metro stops," Mr Pishevar said.





Transport technology firm Hyperloop One today announced the successful completion of the world's first full-system Hyperloop test in a vacuum environment. Hyperloop is a futuristic concept that seeks to propel a pod-like vehicle through a tube, potentially exceeding the speed of a passenger jet.The California-based company said today's test was the first phase of a multi-phase programme which was privately conducted on May 12 at Hyperloop One's test track called 'DevLoop' in Nevada Desert.The vehicle coasted above the first portion of the track for 5.3 seconds using magnetic levitation while achieving the target speed of 70 miles per hour or mph set for phase 1."Hyperloop One has accomplished what no one has done before by successfully testing the first full scale Hyperloop system," Shervin Pishevar, Co-founder and Executive Chairman of Hyperloop One, said in a statement."For the first time in over 100 years, a new mode of transportation has been introduced. Hyperloop is real, and it's here now," he added.The company tested the operation of all the system's components including motor, suspension, magnetic levitation, electromagnetic braking and vacuum pumping system, among others, as a single integrated unit in a vacuum.The procedure involved thousands of hours of work by nearly 200 engineers, fabricators and welders. The next phase of testing will target speed of 250 mph. In addition to announcing the private test, Hyperloop One also unveiled the prototype of its pod that will work within the integrated system.Built using aluminium and lightweight carbon fibre, the 28-feet shell will transport passengers and cargo inside the tube using electromagnetic propulsion and magnetic levitation.The system was earlier presented in India by Hyperloop One as part of its "vision for India" in which Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu showed keen interest."With Hyperloop One, the world will be cleaner, safer and faster. It's going to make the world a lot more efficient and will impact the ways our cities work, where we live and where we work. We'll be able to move between cities as if cities themselves are metro stops," Mr Pishevar said.