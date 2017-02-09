Budget
Explosion At French Nuclear Plant, No Contamination Risk: Official

World | | Updated: February 09, 2017 16:48 IST
An explosion at a nuclear power station in France caused minor injuries (Representational)

Caen, France:  An explosion at a nuclear power station in northern France on Thursday caused minor injuries but happened outside the plant's nuclear zone and posed no risk of contamination, authorities said.

"It is a significant technical event but it is not a nuclear accident," senior local official Olivier Marmion told AFP following the blast at the Flamanville plant 25 kilometres (15 miles) west of Cherbourg.

