Ex-IMF Chief Rodrigo Rato Handed 4.5 Years In Jail For Embezzlement

Former IMF chief Rodrigo Rato was handed a jail sentence of four years and six months Thursday for misusing funds when he was the boss of two Spanish banks.Spain's National Court, which deals with cases of corruption and financial crime, said Rato had been found guilty of embezzlement when he headed Caja Madrid and Bankia, at a time when both groups were having difficulties.The case caused an outrage in Spain, where it was uncovered at the height of a severe economic crisis that left many people struggling financially -- made all the worse because Bankia later had to be nationalised.Rato, who is also a former Spanish economy minister, remains at liberty pending a possible appeal.He was on trial with 64 other former executives and board members at both banks accused of misusing 12 million euros ($12.7 million) between 2003 and 2012.They were accused of having paid for personal expenses with credit cards put at their disposal by both Caja Madrid and Bankia, without ever justifying them or declaring them to tax authorities.These expenses included petrol for their cars, supermarket shopping, pricey holidays, luxury bags or parties in nightclubs.According to the indictment, Rato maintained the "corrupt system" established by his predecessor Miguel Blesa when he took the reins of Caja Madrid in 2010.He then replicated the system when he took charge of Bankia, a group born in 2011 out of the merger of Caja Madrid with six other savings banks, prosecutors said.Blesa was sentenced to six years in jail.Rato, 67, had always denied any wrongdoing and said the credit cards were for discretionary spending as part of executives' pay deal.He told court last October that everything "was completely legal".Rato will not necessarily go directly to jail if he appeals the ruling, just like the Spanish king's brother-in-law Inaki Urdangarin who has been left free without posting bail following his sentence of six years and three months for syphoning off millions of euros.Urdangarin's temporary reprieve pending his appeal, also announced on Thursday, made waves in Spain where people have long criticised what is perceived as the impunity of the elite.Rato was economy minister and deputy prime minister in the conservative government of Jose Maria Aznar from 1996 to 2004, before going on to head up the International Monetary Fund until 2007.His subsequent career as a banker in Spain was short-lived -- from 2010 to 2012 -- but apart from the case of the undeclared credit cards, it also led to another banking scandal considered the country's biggest ever.Thousands of small-scale investors lost their money after they were persuaded to convert their savings to shares ahead of the flotation of Bankia in 2011, with Rato at the reins.Less than a year later, he resigned as it became known that Bankia was in dire straits.The state injected billions of euros but faced with the scale of Bankia's losses and trouble in other banks, it asked the European Union for a bailout for the entire banking sector and eventually received 41 billion euros.Rato and others were put under investigation, accused of misleading small investors in the listing knowing the state of Bankia, which has since paid out 1.2 billion euros in compensation.He is the third former IMF chief to get into trouble with the law.His successor Dominique Strauss-Kahn was tried in 2015 on pimping charges in a lurid sex scandal, and was acquitted.And Christine Lagarde, who took over from Strauss-Kahn and is the current IMF chief, was found guilty of negligence over a massive state payout to a tycoon when she was French finance minister, though she received no penalty.Others were also sentenced Thursday in the case involving Rato.Among them Francisco Baquero Noriega, a unionist once on the board of Caja Madrid who was sentenced to three years and two months in jail.Rafael Spottorno, the former head of the royal household, was given two years' prison while Francisco Javier Lopez Madrid, a friend of the royals', was handed six months.