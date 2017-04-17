EU Urges Turkey To Seek 'National Consensus' After Vote

The EU urged the Turkish government on Sunday to seek the broadest agreement after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan narrowly won a referendum granting him increased powers that the opposition says risk authoritarian rule."In view of the close referendum result and the far-reaching implications of the constitutional amendments, we also call on the Turkish authorities to seek the broadest possible national consensus in their implementation," said a statement issued by European Commission head Jean-Claude Juncker, EU foreign affairs chief Federica Mogherini and EU Enlargement Commissioner Johannes Hahn.