EU Urges Turkey To Seek 'National Consensus' After Vote

World | | Updated: April 17, 2017 03:02 IST
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan narrowly won a referendum granting him increased powers

Brussels, Belgium:  The EU urged the Turkish government on Sunday to seek the broadest agreement after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan narrowly won a referendum granting him increased powers that the opposition says risk authoritarian rule.

"In view of the close referendum result and the far-reaching implications of the constitutional amendments, we also call on the Turkish authorities to seek the broadest possible national consensus in their implementation," said a statement issued by European Commission head Jean-Claude Juncker, EU foreign affairs chief Federica Mogherini and EU Enlargement Commissioner Johannes Hahn.

