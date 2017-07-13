Emmys 2017: Westworld, Saturday Night Live Lead Nominations Westworld and Saturday Night Live have got 22 nominations each

James Marsden and Evan Rachel Wood in Westworld (Image courtesy: WestworldHBO) Los Angeles: Highlights Westworld is a sci-fi show which airs on HBO Stranger Things and Feud: Bette and Joan got 18 nominations Emmys will be announced on September 17 Westworld and NBC's comedy sketch show Saturday Night Live led the field for television's prestigious



Stranger Things, Netflix's award-winning sci-fi-horror drama set in the 1980s, and FX's Feud: Bette and Joan, about the famous rivalry between Joan Crawford and Bette Davis, scored the next highest tallies with 18 nods.



HBO's political comedy Veep, starring Julia Louis-Dreyfus as hapless former president Selina Meyer -- scored 17 nominations for television's equivalent of the Oscars, to be handed out on September 17 in Los Angeles.



Veep actress Anna Chlumsky -- who earned a fifth consecutive nomination for supporting actress in a comedy series -- and Criminal Minds star Shemar Moore presented the nominations from the Television Academy in Los Angeles.



Leading the nominations in totals by platform were HBO (110), Netflix (91) and NBC (60).





