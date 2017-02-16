Budget
Elon Musk Has A Hero: Tesla Driver Who Saved A Life. And He's Rewarding Him.

World | | Updated: February 16, 2017 21:07 IST
Tesla driver risked his car and his life to save another man.

Elon Musk, billionaire entrepreneur and boss man of Tesla, has tweeted his appreciation of a Tesla driver who risked his car and his life to save another man.

A German driver was on the famous high-speed autobahn near Munich when he saw a car maneuvering strangely. Manfred Kick pulled his Tesla in front of the other car - a Volkswagen Passat, whose driver was unconscious, according to Mashable.

The Tesla driver then "tapped the brakes so the Passat was contacting his rear bumper, and slowly, the two cars came to a halt," reported Jalopnik.com.

Mr Kick helped the man who was then moved to hospital and is now reportedly safe.
 
tesla driver

The Tesla Model S, worth about $70,000 and the VW are in need of repairs worth 10,000 Euros. On Twitter, Mr Musk said he'll foot the bill.

