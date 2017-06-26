Selfies Galore On Twitter As People Wish Each Other Eid Mubarak

Thank you to the North Kensington community for inviting me to celebrate Eid alongside you today at Al Manar Mosque. #EidMubarakpic.twitter.com/kFfAeqAOd7 — Sadiq Khan (@SadiqKhan) June 25, 2017

As people across the world celebrate Eid this year, a festival that marks the culmination of the holy month of Ramzan and sees people hug each other thrice and wish Eid Mubarak, social media saw a trend of selfies. The Twittersphere was abound with young men and women who posted their selfies coupled with the trending hashtag #EidMubarak.After the crescent moon finally shows up in the sky, people complete their steadfastly observed Rozas or fasts and venture out to wish each other a joyous Eid-ul-Fitr followed by a day-long of festivities and mouth-watering delicacies. Among these, top spot is reserved for Qeemami Sevai and Sheer Korma, which also lends another name for the festival- Meethi (sweet) Eid. Hectic activity is seen in markets throughout this month, especially on Eid when people buy new clothes for themselves and their family.Muslims in Saudi Arabia, UAE and some other parts of the world celebrated Eid on Sunday. Many countries in South East Asia witnessed the Moon last night and will celebrate today.Social media platforms including Twitter had an early beginning to the virtual celebration. Many users shared solo pictures of themselves on the micro-blogging website.London Mayor Sadiq Khan also posed for a selfie with a little girl.Ramzan, the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar, is observed as a fasting period by Muslims who abstain from food and water from sunrise to sunset. After sunset, those observing a fast break it with a piece of date and an elaborate feast called Iftar.