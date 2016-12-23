Egypt's Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi Spoke With Donald Trump About Draft Resolution On Israeli Settlements: Report

"During the call they discussed regional affairs and developments in the Middle East and in that context the draft resolution in front of the Security Council on Israeli settlement," said presidency spokesman Alaa Yousef.
"The presidents agreed on the importance of affording the new US administration the full chance to deal with all dimensions of the Palestinian case with a view of achieving a full and final settlement."
