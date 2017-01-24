Dramatic Video Captures Hero Cop Save Woman Trapped In A Burning Car

Officer Schwering pulling citizen from burning vehicle Amazing #BodyCameraFootage of Officer Schwering and an awesome #neighbor pulling citizen from her burning vehicle. The neighbor comes in with the #assist right as Ofc. Schwering gets the window broken out. Well done you two! Very thankful everyone is ok. Posted by City of Spokane Police Department on Sunday, 22 January 2017

A woman who was trapped in a burning car is hailing a Washington state officer as a hero after he bashed in her window and pulled her to safety, a rescue caught on the officer's body camera.Video shows Officer Tim Schwering of the city of Spokane repeatedly smashing the window with a baton as flames shoot from the hood of the car on a snowy street.He eventually cracked a hole for Kim Novak to fit through and pulled her out.Novak told Spokane news station KREM-TV on Sunday that she hit frozen slush and broke down Friday.She says she saw smoke but couldn't get out because of the power locks. She called 911, then noticed flames. She tried kicking out the windows but couldn't.After her rescue, Novak called Schwering "a genuine hero."