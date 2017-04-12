Don't Miss NASA's First 4K Livestream From Space This Month

In the first-ever live 4K video stream from space, NASA astronaut and Expedition 51 commander Peggy Whitson will take viewers more than 400 km off the Earth to the International Space Station on April 26.The broadcast will take place at 1:30 pm EDT (11:00 pm IST) during a session at the 2017 National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) Show in Las Vegas."The US space agency is a pioneer in the application of advanced media -- including 4K. By streaming real-time video that captures images four times the resolution of current HD technology, NASA is enhancing its ability to observe, uncover and adapt new knowledge of orbital and deep space," the National Association of Broadcasters said in a statement.To experience the full effect online, devices capable of viewing 4K UHD content will be required, however, lower resolution streams of the live broadcast will be available on NASA Television, NASA's Facebook page and the agency's website, the US space agency said.The conversation with Whitson will take place as part of a panel called "Reaching for the Stars: Connecting to the Future with NASA and Hollywood."The panel will explore how advanced imaging and cloud technologies are taking scientific research and filmmaking to the next level, and will be moderated by Carolyn Giardina, technology editor for the Hollywood Reporter.The panel is co-produced by NAB Show, NASA, and Amazon Web Services (AWS), and will explore how advanced imaging and cloud technologies are taking scientific research and filmmaking to the next level.During this event, Whitson will speak with Sam Blackman, CEO of AWS Elemental.