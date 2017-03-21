Donald Trump's Son Eric And His Wife Expect First Child In September

US President Donald Trump with his son Eric at a campaign rally. (File)

New York:  Eric Trump, the 33-year-old middle son of US President Donald Trump, said on Monday that his wife Lara was expecting to give birth to their first child in September.

"We are adding a boy to #TeamTrump," Eric Trump wrote on Twitter. "It's been an amazing year. We are blessed!"
Eric Trump and his wife, formerly Lara Yunaska, married in November 2014 at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida after dating for six years. Lara is also 33 years old, according to People magazine.

The baby boy, the president's ninth grandchild, is due in September.

The couple told People they were still deciding on a name for their son.

"We really loved the name Charlie, but we'd already named our dog that, so it's out," Eric Trump said.

Eric is the third child born to Donald Trump and his first wife, the former model Ivana Trump.

A resident of New York City, Eric serves as a trustee of the Trump Organization along with his brother, Donald Trump Jr.

The president congratulated his son and daughter-in-law on the pregnancy following the announcement.

"Congratulations Eric & Lara. Very proud and happy for the two of you!," he wrote on Twitter.
