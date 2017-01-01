Donald Trump Wishes Happy New Year To His 'Many Enemies'

Highlights Trump sent New Year's greetings to 'many enemies' in backhanded tweet Happy New Year to enemies and those who fought me and lost badly: Trump Trump takes oath of office on January 20 to become 45th US president

Happy New Year to all, including to my many enemies and those who have fought me and lost so badly they just don't know what to do. Love! - Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 31, 2016

US President-elect Donald Trump sent New Year's greetings to his "many enemies" in a backhanded tweet Saturday in which he gloated over his political conquests.The message on Twitter caps a year in which he overcame long odds to win the presidential elections after a hard fought battle with Democrats nominee Hillary Clinton.The New York billionaire had to vanquish 16 other Republicans vying to become the party's White House nominee before he upended Clinton in last month's general election.Trump, who will take the oath of office on January 20, will become the 45th President of United States of America.Trump has frequently used Twitter to mock his opponents, including Hillary Clinton, a tradition that goes back to the days when he had nothing to do with politics and was known for his TV reality show "The Apprentice".In 2013, during the Thanksgiving Day holiday, Trump tweeted: "Happy Thanksgiving to all -- even the haters and losers!"President-elect Donald Trump is holding his annual New Year's bash at his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida.Asked his New Year's resolution, Trump grinned and said: "Make America great again, OK? You knew that one."Hundreds of guests have gathered in the club's grand ballroom, including action star Sylvester Stallone and romance novel model Fabio.The menu calls for "Mr. Trump's Wedge Salad" as well as wild mushroom and Swiss chard ravioli, sliced tenderloin and pan seared sea bass. Baked Alaska and Crème Anglaise is on the menu for dessert.Trump is attending along with members of his family.(with inputs from agencies)