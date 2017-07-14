Trump Told Macron's Wife 'You're In Such Good Shape' And 'Beautiful'

President Donald Trump's insults are well documented and much discussed. He's fond of "loser," and of course he recently labeled MSNBC hosts Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough "crazy" and "psycho," respectively.But hey! The guy knows how to compliment folks, too. Just this week he's added a few new plaudits to the compendium of Trump Praise.In Paris on Thursday, Trump's appraisal of the French president's wife was caught on a video posted to the French government's Facebook page. "You're in such good shape," Trump is heard telling Brigitte Macron. According to the AP, he "repeats the observation to the French president before turning back to the French first lady, and remarking: 'Beautiful.' "So there's that.Trump often uses the descriptor "beautiful" - sometimes directed at women (such as the Irish reporter he summoned during a call to the Irish prime minister last month) and sometimes at inanimate objects. His proposed border wall with Mexico and his preferred health-care bill, for example, are often described thusly.In Poland last week, Trump was similarly effusive about his hosts' digs. "I love beautiful rooms and this is one of them," he said by way of opening a speech at the Royal Castle.And just this week, Trump proffered a signature compliment in defense of his son, Donald Jr., whose meetings with Russians are the subject of public scrutiny and investigations. His son "is a high-quality person," the president insisted in a statement Tuesday.