Donald Trump To Sign Executive Orders Post Inauguration

US President-elect Donald Trump will sign executive orders and also administer oath to some of his Cabinet members after he is sworn in as the 45th president of the United States on Friday, January 20."I think that there are some things that he will do on Friday. There are executive actions. He may swear-in some members of the Cabinet if and when they are confirmed by the Senate. But there's a lot of things that he's going to get right to action on," Trumps' incoming White House press secretary Sean Spicer told reporters yesterday during a conference call.However, a flurry of activities have been reserved for January 23, the first business day for the new US President after his inauguration."I think on Monday, you're going to see a big flurry of activities. But over the weekend, there are some things that he is going to do with the staff and I think we're still working on the sequencing of that," he said."But I think you're going to see activity starting on Friday. Some of it routine, meaning that there are certain things that have to happen protocol-wise and logistically to facilitate the next administration," Spicer said.Focus on Monday would be in terms of some of the bigger issues, but over the weekend, Trump definitely has some stuff that he's going to be rolling out, the secretary said."It's just a question of, from a sequencing standpoint, how much he wants to get done on Friday and Saturday. He's got the prayer breakfast on Saturday morning and then we'll go from there," he said.