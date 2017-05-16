Donald Trump To Give Speech On Islam In Saudi Arabia

"He will deliver an inspiring, direct speech on the need to confront radical ideology," National Security Advisor HR McMaster told reporters.

World | | Updated: May 16, 2017 21:55 IST
Donald Trump will give a 'major speech' on Islamic faith in Saudi Arabia (File Photo)

Washington:  US President Donald Trump will give a major speech on the Islamic faith during his upcoming visit to Saudi Arabia, home to the religion's holiest shrines, the White House said Tuesday.

"He will meet and have lunch with leaders of more than 50 Muslim countries, where he will deliver an inspiring, direct speech on the need to confront radical ideology and the president's hopes for a peaceful vision of Islam," National Security Advisor HR McMaster told reporters.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

