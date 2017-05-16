Donald Trump To Give Speech On Islam In Saudi Arabia

Washington: US President Donald Trump will give a major speech on the Islamic faith during his upcoming visit to Saudi Arabia, home to the religion's holiest shrines, the White House said Tuesday.
"He will meet and have lunch with leaders of more than 50 Muslim countries, where he will deliver an inspiring, direct speech on the need to confront radical ideology and the president's hopes for a peaceful vision of Islam," National Security Advisor HR McMaster told reporters.
