Donald Trump, Theresa May To Give Joint Press Conference Friday

World | | Updated: January 26, 2017 23:47 IST
Donald Trump will address a press conference in a joint appearance with British PM Theresa May

Washington:  Donald Trump will give his first press conference as US president on Friday, in a joint appearance with visiting British Prime Minister Theresa May.

White House spokesman Sean Spicer indicated Thursday that Trump would take questions from reporters after the pair meet at the White House.

Trump's administration has taken a confrontational approach to the media, while at the same time the new Republican president uses frequent television appearances as a bully pulpit.

His only press conference after winning the election and before taking office was dominated by questions about alleged Russian interference in US politics -- and Trump's gripes with individual reporters.

