Donald Trump Takes 'Oath Of Allegiance' To Americans At Washington DC

The 45th US president, Donald Trump took office today after taking oath following a huge ceremony in Washington DC. While the function was attended by politicians, judges, diplomats and the members of the public, protests broke out in parts of the US. In his inaugural speech, billionaire tycoon, who is also a reality TV star, said, "Today will be remembered as the day the people became the rulers of this nation again... This oath is of allegiance to all Americans."He said every decision, be it on trade, taxes, foreign affairs or immigration, will be "made to protect American families and workers".Chief Justice John G Roberts administered the oath of office to Mr Trump. The President-elect had used two bibles - one gifted by his mother and one used by President Abraham Lincoln more than 150 years ago -- to take oath.Mr Trump had swept to power in November in what was one of the most divisive elections in the United States. Fighting from an isolationist, protectionist plank, Mr Trump had won the mandate of the white, middle-class America. Though he won the electoral vote, his Democratic opponent Hillary Clinton had won the popular vote by a wide margin.This morning, a new Washington Post/ABC News poll said he will take office as one of the least popular new president over the last 40 years.The huge crowd at the Washington DC - estimated to be around 900,000 -- is expected to include a chunk of protesters. Protests have been planned in other cities of the US and abroad.More than 50 Democratic lawmakers said they would stay away from the ceremony.