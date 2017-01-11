Collapse
Donald Trump Slams Leaks Alleging Compromising Info In Russia Hands

World | | Updated: January 11, 2017 21:22 IST
"Russia has never tried to use leverage over me," Donald Trump said on Twitter.

New York, United States:  US President-elect Donald Trump on Wednesday furiously denied explosive claims that Russian intelligence has gathered compromising personal and professional information on him.

"Russia has never tried to use leverage over me. I HAVE NOTHING TO DO WITH RUSSIA - NO DEALS, NO LOANS, NO NOTHING!" he said on Twitter, reacting to unsubstantiated allegations in reports circulating in US media.

"Intelligence agencies should never have allowed this fake news to 'leak' into the public. One last shot at me. Are we living in Nazi Germany?" he said.

Donald Trump

