Donald Trump Sends Holiday Greetings To Iranians, Does Not Mention Travel Ban

Nowruz is Iran's most important national event and is celebrated with family gatherings, vacations and gift-giving.
"For many years, I have greatly enjoyed wonderful friendships with Iranian-Americans, one of the most successful immigrant groups in our country's contemporary history," he said.
Trump has taken a hard line on immigration, both as a presidential candidate and since taking office. He tried twice with executive orders to prevent people from several Muslim-majority countries from travelling to the United States, and he has promised to build a wall on the U.S. border with Mexico.
The latest order sought a 90-day ban on travel to the United States by citizens of Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen. Trump's administration has said it would appeal after a federal judge struck down parts of the ban on the day it was set to go into effect.
(Reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by James Dalgleish)
© Thomson Reuters 2017