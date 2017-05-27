US President Donald Trump Says He Will Decide On Paris Climate Deal Next Week

Donald Trump earlier said that the climate deal commitment would cripple the US economy (File Photo)

I will make my final decision on the Paris Accord next week! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 27, 2017

US President Donald Trump said in a Twitter post on Saturday that he would make a decision on whether to support a landmark international agreement on climate change next week."I will make my final decision on the Paris Accord next week!" he tweeted on the final day of a Group of Seven (G7) summit in Italy at which he refused to bow to pressure from allies to back the landmark 2015 agreement.(Writing by Noah Barkin; Editing by Crispian Balmer)