US President Donald Trump Says He Will Decide On Paris Climate Deal Next Week

After the G7 summit, Donald Trump tweeted saying he will make his decision on the Paris Accord climate deal next week.

World | | Updated: May 27, 2017 18:47 IST
US President Donald Trump Says He Will Decide On Paris Climate Deal Next Week

Donald Trump earlier said that the climate deal commitment would cripple the US economy (File Photo)

Taormina:  US President Donald Trump said in a Twitter post on Saturday that he would make a decision on whether to support a landmark international agreement on climate change next week.

"I will make my final decision on the Paris Accord next week!" he tweeted on the final day of a Group of Seven (G7) summit in Italy at which he refused to bow to pressure from allies to back the landmark 2015 agreement.
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

