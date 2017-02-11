Donald Trump Says Conversation With China's Xi Jinping Was 'Very Warm'

US President Donald Trump on Friday described his telephone talks with Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping were "very warm," while he reassured Japan that improved US-Chinese ties were not a threat to Tokyo."We had a very, very good talk last night, and discussed a lot of subjects. It was a long talk," Trump told a joint press conference with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.He said he and Xi were "in the process of getting along very well, and I think it will be very much of a benefit to Japan."