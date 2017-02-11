Budget
Donald Trump Says Conversation With China's Xi Jinping Was 'Very Warm'

World | February 11, 2017 00:22 IST
Donald Trump reassured Japan that improved US-Chinese ties were not a threat to Tokyo.

Washington:  US President Donald Trump on Friday described his telephone talks with Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping were "very warm," while he reassured Japan that improved US-Chinese ties were not a threat to Tokyo.

"We had a very, very good talk last night, and discussed a lot of subjects. It was a long talk," Trump told a joint press conference with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

He said he and Xi were "in the process of getting along very well, and I think it will be very much of a benefit to Japan."

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

