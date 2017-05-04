Donald Trump On Middle East Peace: 'We Will Get It Done'

Washington: President Donald Trump declared himself confident in the chances of making peace in the Middle East as he hosted Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas at the White House.
"We want to create peace between Israel and the Palestinians. We will get it done," Trump said in a statement following their Oval Office talks.
Abbas echoed the US leader's optimism, saying: "We can be true partners to you to bring about a historic peace under your stewardship."
