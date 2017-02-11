Budget
Collapse
Expand

Donald Trump Has 'No Doubt' He Will Win Court Battle On Travel Ban

World | | Updated: February 11, 2017 00:16 IST
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Donald Trump Has 'No Doubt' He Will Win Court Battle On Travel Ban

Donald Trump has 'no doubt' he will win court battle on travel ban (AFP Photo)

Washington:  President Donald Trump said Friday he was confident his administration would prevail in the court battle over its controversial immigration order, while pledging to move quickly on additional national security measures.

"We'll be doing something very rapidly having to do with additional security for our country," he told a joint White House news conference with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. "You'll be seeing that sometime next week."

"In addition we will continue to go through the court process, and I have no doubt we'll win that particular case," Trump said, a day after a federal appeals court maintained a freeze on his travel ban affecting nationals from seven Muslim-majority nations.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Trending

Share this story on

ALSO READDonald Trump Is Being Subtly Trolled By Former White House Photographer
President Donald TrumpTravel Ban in USImmigration USnational securityJapanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Jolly LLB 2RaeesKaabilLive ScoreiPhone 8 Price

................................ Advertisement ................................