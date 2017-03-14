Donald Trump Gives CIA Authority To Conduct Drone Strikes: Report

Donald Trump has given the Central Intelligence Agency authority to conduct drone attacks.
U.S. President Donald Trump has given the Central Intelligence Agency new authority to conduct drone attacks against suspected militants, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing U.S. officials.
The move would be a change from the policy of former President Barack Obama's administration of limiting the CIA's paramilitary role, the newspaper reported.
© Thomson Reuters 2017(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)