Donald Trump Fans Can Now Buy Swimsuit Featuring President's Face

For beachgoers looking to make a splash this summer, a California company has come up with a swimsuit featuring the gaping face of Donald Trump.The "Shocked Trump" bathing suit lit up the internet Tuesday, with images of the one-piece printed with an enlarged picture of the US president's face going viral on social media.The swimsuit made in the USA "contours your form and is meant to flatter," the company said.The suit is on sale for $49.95 by the California clothing company Beloved Shirts and cannot be returned or exchanged.Beloved also began selling a "hairy chest" swimsuit in May that has been trending on social media.That suit looks like a hairy man's upper body complete with nipples and a navel.