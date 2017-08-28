Donald Trump Declares Emergency In Louisiana For Storm Harvey

The declaration allows the federal government, specifically the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to coordinate relief efforts.

World | | Updated: August 28, 2017 19:24 IST
The declaration by Donald Trump will provide federal funding for disaster relief in Louisiana. (Reuters)

Washington:  US President Donald Trump today declared an emergency in Louisiana as part of the southern state was being pelted with rain from tropical storm Harvey.

The declaration allows the federal government, specifically the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to coordinate relief efforts. It also provides federal funding for disaster relief.

"This action will help alleviate the hardship and suffering that the emergency has inflicted on the local population," the White House said in a statement.

"Specifically, FEMA is authorized to identify, mobilize, and provide at its discretion equipment and resources necessary to alleviate the impacts of the emergency."
 

